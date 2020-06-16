Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 9,986 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,986 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Five9 worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Five9 by 328.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,058,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,086,000 after purchasing an additional 811,500 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 325.9% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 804,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,490,000 after buying an additional 615,396 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,284,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,252,000 after acquiring an additional 404,527 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2,648.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 288,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,059,000 after acquiring an additional 278,003 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $969,948.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,023,858.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 8,993 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $876,637.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,861,179.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,883 shares of company stock worth $11,328,600 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Five9 from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Five9 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Five9 Inc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $108.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,009.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.58 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

