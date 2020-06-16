Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,861 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Sun Life Financial worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,271,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Sun Life Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,977,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 36.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,998,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,205 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 1,191.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,284,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,072 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 254.0% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,184,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after purchasing an additional 849,721 shares during the last quarter. 43.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLF opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.12. The company has a market cap of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.394 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sun Life Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

