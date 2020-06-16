PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PTC worth $9,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in PTC by 386.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 766.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 323.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PTC from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of PTC from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 136.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.63. PTC Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.90 and a fifty-two week high of $93.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.32 million. PTC had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 15.35%. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,005,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 645,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,238,805.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,750 shares of company stock worth $1,054,193. 10.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

