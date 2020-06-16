Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,719 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,085,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $684,205,000 after acquiring an additional 317,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,368,326 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $619,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,171 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,479,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $802,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,258,686 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,907,000 after acquiring an additional 313,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $525,611,000 after acquiring an additional 300,838 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 11,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $283,780.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,730.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $1,011,121.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,403. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $54.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.98.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

