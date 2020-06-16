MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) by 53.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,183 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of MRC Global worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MRC Global by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MRC shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered MRC Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on MRC Global from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.19.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.75 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.33. MRC Global Inc has a 12-month low of $3.31 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.31 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MRC Global news, Director John Anthony Perkins purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.89 per share, for a total transaction of $194,500.00. Also, Director Rhys J. Best purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,568.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 76,050 shares of company stock worth $291,359 in the last 90 days. 23.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

