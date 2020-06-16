AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.32 per share, with a total value of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.15. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

