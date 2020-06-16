GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GrafTech International by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,610,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 1,411,899 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EAF opened at $7.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.99. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $318.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.00 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 99.61% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 1.55%.

EAF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

