3,300 Shares in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,643,000 after acquiring an additional 72,768 shares during the last quarter.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Isan Chen sold 33,334 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,637,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $3,613,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,230,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,334 shares of company stock worth $8,508,270. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.71.

MRTX stock opened at $107.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.83. Mirati Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $132.59.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.66) by ($0.36). Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.25% and a negative net margin of 10,983.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics Inc will post -8.7 EPS for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

