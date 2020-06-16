BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $845,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 46,155 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Germany ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Germany ETF stock opened at $26.82 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day moving average is $26.18.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.