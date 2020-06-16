BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 341.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Barclays were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Barclays by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 412,600.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, May 4th. Investec lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 9.09%. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

