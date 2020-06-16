Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Repligen were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $113.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.09, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $72.32 and a 12-month high of $143.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 253.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $76.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. Repligen’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens increased their target price on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Repligen from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 46,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.77, for a total transaction of $6,562,620.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,287,203.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $2,547,138.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,729 shares of company stock worth $14,580,292. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.