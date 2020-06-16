BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $880,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $33,115,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 471,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,845,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in UMB Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,762,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,997,000 after buying an additional 205,895 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

UMBF stock opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $57.83.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $272.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.83 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other news, CFO Ram Shankar bought 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

