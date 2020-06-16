BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 1,124.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.28% of SunCoke Energy worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 176.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.87. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $845,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $845,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Barclays PLC
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Grows Stake in Barclays PLC
Repligen Co. Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
Repligen Co. Stock Holdings Lowered by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $880,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Corp
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $880,000 Holdings in UMB Financial Corp
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc
BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc
Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report