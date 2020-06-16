BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stake in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 1,124.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.28% of SunCoke Energy worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 16.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 69,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $952,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 176.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.87. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.88% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXC. ValuEngine raised shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

