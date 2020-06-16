Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,293 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDK Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in CDK Global by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,468,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 6.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CDK opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.47. CDK Global Inc has a one year low of $29.12 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 823.16 and a beta of 1.31.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.