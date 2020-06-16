Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 22,373 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,598,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,223,000 after buying an additional 1,045,104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after buying an additional 759,340 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $7,574,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $5,630,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $42.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $50.29.

