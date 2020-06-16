Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 15.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 16,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 74,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.25 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 153,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,138. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 34,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,399,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,658.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

NYSE:NUS opened at $37.52 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.31 and a 1-year high of $51.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.19.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $518.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

