New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in New Relic were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 7,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of New Relic by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on New Relic from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on New Relic from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

NEWR stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.98. New Relic Inc has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $98.20.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $159.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.59 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. Research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $2,706,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,475 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

