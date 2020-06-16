US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 38.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerald Volas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total transaction of $6,254,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,466.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,571 shares of company stock worth $11,040,651 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $127.88 on Tuesday. TopBuild Corp has a 52-week low of $54.83 and a 52-week high of $134.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $653.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura lifted their price target on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on TopBuild from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

