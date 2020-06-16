US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 890.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

PEB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $14.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $269.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

