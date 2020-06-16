US Bancorp DE Acquires 752 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,651 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 752 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Steven Madden by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 11,751 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Steven Madden by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

Steven Madden stock opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.79. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.12.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.21 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

