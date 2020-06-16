US Bancorp DE Acquires New Stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN)

US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 27,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.13% of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) in the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 767.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,364 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITRN stock opened at $17.50 on Tuesday. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $33.12. The firm has a market cap of $373.48 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $68.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) Company Profile

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

