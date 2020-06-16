195,177 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Key Square Capital Management LLC

Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 195,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $49,632,000. Apple makes up about 7.0% of Key Square Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $190.30 and a one year high of $354.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $313.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

