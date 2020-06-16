Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alerus Financial NA’s 7th Largest Position

Alerus Financial NA decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,180 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,869 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 3.1% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 5.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

