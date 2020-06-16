Summit Wealth Group LLC Sells 235 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Summit Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its stake in Apple by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after purchasing an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,941 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 621,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $158,148,000 after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $313.75 and a 200-day moving average of $293.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,468.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.30 and a 12 month high of $354.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.