Soros Capital Management LLC Takes $6.84 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,840,000. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Soros Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $280,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 147.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,688,000 after buying an additional 27,356 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 12.9% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 142,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,161,000 after buying an additional 25,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Nomura Securities increased their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.21.

AAPL stock opened at $342.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,468.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $313.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

