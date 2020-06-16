Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.82% of Trueblue worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Trueblue by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 52,214 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Trueblue by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Trueblue by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Trueblue by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Trueblue by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on TBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Trueblue from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Trueblue from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE TBI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. Trueblue Inc has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $24.98. The firm has a market cap of $541.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.86.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Trueblue had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $494.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Trueblue Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

