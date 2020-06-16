Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Lantheus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Lantheus worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 139,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $1,337,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $13.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. Lantheus Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $8.67 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.70 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 30,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $413,554.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 634,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,734,558.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $94,509.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,568.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

