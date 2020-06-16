Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 412,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,193 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 985,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,171,000 after purchasing an additional 170,455 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,091,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,835,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,380,000 after purchasing an additional 301,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of VNDA opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.85. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 49.12% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Dugan sold 10,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $111,824.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,500.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.