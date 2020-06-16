Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,535 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 914,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Ladder Capital worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 399,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,211,000 after purchasing an additional 183,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 303,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 21,961 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 593,705.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 112,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 149,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 108.52 and a quick ratio of 108.52. The company has a market cap of $995.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 2.36.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

