Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Position in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,038 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Insperity by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

In other news, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insperity stock opened at $58.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Insperity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $144.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.67. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.70.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 310.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

