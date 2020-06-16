Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Graham worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 275.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 147.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

In other Graham news, EVP Andrew Stephen Rosen bought 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $308.52 per share, for a total transaction of $534,665.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,356,572.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GHC stock opened at $350.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $357.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.88. Graham Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $756.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.44 by ($4.95). The firm had revenue of $732.26 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 7.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.