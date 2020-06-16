Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,716 Shares of Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,389 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Hanger worth $4,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Hanger by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,054 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Hanger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,216 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanger in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanger alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS HNGR opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. Hanger Inc has a 52 week low of $11.31 and a 52 week high of $28.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37.

Hanger (OTCMKTS:HNGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The healthcare company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $233.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.31 million.

Hanger Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanger Inc (OTCMKTS:HNGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.