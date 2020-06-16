Analysts Set Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Target Price at $15.70

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.70.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VIAV shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $27,214.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 413,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 193,560 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 55,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $12.72 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 212.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $256.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

