Brokerages Set WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) Price Target at $200.71

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Shares of WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.69.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $260.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of WEX from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on WEX from $237.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

WEX opened at $158.80 on Friday. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.47, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.91.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.24). WEX had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, insider Joel Alan Dearborn, Jr. sold 1,950 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,439 shares in the company, valued at $529,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roberto Simon sold 9,251 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.70, for a total value of $1,098,093.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,218.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,973 shares of company stock worth $1,481,878. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 334.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 124.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

