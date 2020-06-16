Centene Corp Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $4.94 Per Share (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a note issued to investors on Saturday, June 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

NYSE CNC opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Centene by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Centene by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Centene by 3.3% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

