FY2020 EPS Estimates for Centene Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centene in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 14th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.74. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centene’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CNC. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Centene from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.78.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $61.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average is $62.62.

In related news, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,019 shares of company stock worth $11,900,641. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Centene by 251.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,601,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,438,000 after acquiring an additional 186,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

