Seabridge Gold Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seabridge Gold in a research report issued on Monday, June 15th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Seabridge Gold’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 27th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.04).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Seabridge Gold from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

SEA opened at C$20.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of -120.23. Seabridge Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.37 and a 52 week high of C$23.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.35.

In related news, insider Gloria M. Trujillo sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.60, for a total transaction of C$46,028.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$634,314.91. Also, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$75,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,330 shares in the company, valued at C$889,236.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,980 shares of company stock worth $556,097.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

