Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan Sells 1,867 Shares

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $149,378.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,485,365.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Rajendra M. Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 15th, Rajendra M. Mohan sold 22 shares of Best Buy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,475.76.

NYSE BBY opened at $80.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $91.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Best Buy by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,637 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura Instinet lowered their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

