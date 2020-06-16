Intel Co. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Intel in a research note issued on Sunday, June 14th. KeyCorp analyst W. Twigg now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Intel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.47.

Intel stock opened at $60.10 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

