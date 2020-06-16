National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Cfra to Sell

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2020

Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $58.55 on Monday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Analyst Recommendations for National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

