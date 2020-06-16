National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Cfra to Sell

Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

FIZZ has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Beverage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIZZ opened at $58.55 on Monday. National Beverage has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $187,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

