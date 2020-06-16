BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,661 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of Sonos worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 2,218.3% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sonos by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.90 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sonos in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sonos from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 42,388 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $331,474.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,952.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 172,022 shares of company stock worth $1,578,820. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $13.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $11.84. Sonos Inc has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $175.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.39 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. Sonos’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

