Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 43.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Brooks Automation were worth $922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 504,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 5,183.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,131,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,501,000 after purchasing an additional 151,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brooks Automation by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 58,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRKS opened at $40.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.48. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $220.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRKS. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Brooks Automation from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brooks Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David C. Gray sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,375 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,132 shares of company stock worth $1,135,148. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

