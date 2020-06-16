BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $926,000 Stock Position in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 63.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,238 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in AlarmCom were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,022,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,324,000 after buying an additional 66,630 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,239,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,888,000 after buying an additional 254,276 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,928,000 after buying an additional 163,968 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in AlarmCom by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,679,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,330,000 after buying an additional 217,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AlarmCom by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,503,000 after buying an additional 321,796 shares during the period. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 4,752 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $176,394.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,493 shares in the company, valued at $10,114,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 649 shares of AlarmCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $32,170.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,941.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,703,269 shares of company stock valued at $268,476,389 in the last 90 days. 26.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALRM stock opened at $59.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $61.27.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.13 million. AlarmCom had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on AlarmCom from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

