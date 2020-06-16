Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,179.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 204,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

LOPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $96.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.44 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 32.04%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.