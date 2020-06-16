Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in PS Business Parks Inc (NYSE:PSB) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,942 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth $41,161,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,619,000 after purchasing an additional 159,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 125,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,734,000 after purchasing an additional 84,511 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 68,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,360,000 after purchasing an additional 51,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter valued at $7,029,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSB opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.48 and a fifty-two week high of $192.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29 and a beta of 0.45.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.58. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $106.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that PS Business Parks Inc will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.95%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $182.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PS Business Parks from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.75.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $138.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James H. Kropp sold 1,700 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $242,522.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,640.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex and office space. As of December 31, 2018, the Company wholly owned 28.2 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,050 commercial customers in six states and held a 95.0% interest in a 395-unit apartment complex.

