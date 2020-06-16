Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 29,211 Shares of Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in Perspecta Inc (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRSP. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Perspecta by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,000.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan acquired 4,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $97,217.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Earl Ventling acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 11,424 shares of company stock worth $232,378 in the last three months.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PRSP shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Perspecta from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Perspecta from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Perspecta in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRSP opened at $24.64 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.71. Perspecta Inc has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $29.88.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

