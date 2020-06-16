Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Western New England Bancorp by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNEB opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $145.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.28. Western New England Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $10.10.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. On average, analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other news, Director Steven G. Richter bought 9,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $49,027.11. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,323 shares of company stock worth $75,143. 5.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WNEB shares. BidaskClub raised Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

Western New England Bancorp Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

