OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 119.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,354 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 64.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 976.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE OFG opened at $12.42 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $643.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.69.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.00 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 6.52%. Research analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

In other OFG Bancorp news, Director Edwin Perez purchased 15,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $145,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez purchased 5,000 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,106 shares of company stock valued at $302,280 in the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. OFG Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG).

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.