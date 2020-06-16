Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 19.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,656 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after acquiring an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,599,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,613,000 after acquiring an additional 167,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SWX. UBS Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWX opened at $66.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Southwest Gas’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

