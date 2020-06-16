Federated Hermes Inc. Takes $1.06 Million Position in Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education Corporation (NASDAQ:PRDO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 98,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.14% of Perdoceo Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at $114,237,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth about $40,232,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $24,107,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,107,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,773 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $15.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.75. Perdoceo Education Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.63 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Corporation will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Perdoceo Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $81,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 42,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $637,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,322 shares of company stock valued at $733,729. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

